GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Dan Mullen wants a more physical Gators team on Saturdays.

But how can you inspire a team to become more physical?

Well they need a role model.

So when it came time to choose someone for his team to emulate, Mullen went straight for the strongest Avenger.

"The Incredible Hulk," said Mullen on Monday. "Around campus, we should be like Dr. Banner, you know what I mean? I mean, come to see you guys, ‘Hi. Great, professor. Hey doctor, good to see you. Yes ma’am, no sir, thank you, yes please, no thank you.

"But, then when we go out to the practice field, we cross that line, we need to flip a little switch and kind of become the Incredible Hulk where I kind of, I can’t control that violence and getting out there and going and hitting somebody and getting after people and how hard we go," added Mullen. "We need that mindset of how we attack on the field and how physical and tough we are and aggressive. That type of deal. Especially up front, especially front seven. I mean, especially those guys.”

The Florida head coach called his team out after its loss to Kentucky two weeks ago - letting them know he wanted them to play tougher, more physical on the line of scrimmage.

One week later, the team did better. Both the defensive line and offensive line were more productive in the trenches against Colorado State.

The pass rush finally showed up with the defensive ends active throughout the contest, however, the defensive tackles still allowed CSU some push, and at times, failed to hold their ground against the double-team.

Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, the offensive line also showed improvement against the Rams, but there is still some space to improve.

The lack of physical play and toughness is not just a line thing, it's a team thing.

And changing that mentality all starts on the practice field.



"I think the scout teams were much better this week," said Mullen. "It's a mindset when we get on that field that I'm going to hit you. You get in my space here, let's go. I like practice to be louder. You're hearing pops and some heads popping. That's a mindset of how you practice.

"I don't think that was the style of practice for a lot of these guys in the past. I'm different that way. I like practice that way," added Mullen. "We don't practice long out there. We're not out there for two and a half to three hours, outside of training camp. When you get in season, we cut our practices way down time, but I still want to see a very fast, physical and aggressive practice."

“Just be ready to work I think is the biggest thing," added wide receiver Josh Hammond. "It’s not really going out there and being loud and rah-rah, being all out of control.It’s coming in, being ready to work, being ready to be a true football player that wants to get better and wants his teammates to get batter and tries to demand that out of himself and the people around him.

"Just being able to make that switch, being nice on the outside and in the community to being soft spoken and being on the field wanting to get after it and being ready to play in big games.”