GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football signed a solid recruiting class on Wednesday, however, failed to win any signing day battles.

The Gators did not flip defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr. away from North Carolina, defensive tackle Tim Smith away from Alabama and defensive end Donnell Harris away from Texas A&M, while wide receiver Sam Brown chose to head to West Virginia, a team the has recruited the playmaker for a much longer period, over Florida.

Optics and perception is one thing, but are these misses really a failure?

The Gators are currently ranked No. 8 on Rivals' team rankings with the February signing day still to come and of course the transfer portal.

"There's always the nervous part of it and today seemed to be kind of an uneventful day for us in what happened," Mullen said. "So that's good. We didn't have any bad nervous things happen. Everybody is really solid. Most guys got their stuff in. So it wasn't as drama-filled as maybe you sometimes have."

Mullen's team filled in a lot of holes on their roster by adding a number of talented defensive linemen and defensive backs - honestly the defensive haul was pretty impressive.

And although there were no late signings or announcements go Florida's way on Wednesday, just last week, Florida managed to flip four-star offensive lineman Josh Braun from Georgia and four-star defensive back Mordecai McDaniel from Tennessee.

Defensively, one can argue that Mullen secured some of the best defenders available, including landing two of the state's best in both Derek Wingo and Gervon Dexter - one a five-star on Rivals and another that could arguably be a five-star. Two program changing athletes.

On the offense, the struggle continues. To be fair, UF did well bringing in some talented players in the trenches, a skilled dual-threat quarterback in four-star Anthony Richardson, and although many may sleep on him, four-star receiver Jaquavion Fraziars.

However, there were misses at running back and receiver. Four-star receiver Leonard Manuel remains unsigned, while the Gators failed to sign one back in this class, but Florida is also not done with the 2020 class.

Mullen and company are still expected to host official visitors in January prior to the next signing day and of course there is always the transfer portal - which the staff has already used to their benefit (hello, Jon Greenard).

"Not just are we looking at high school signees, but you're looking at transfers coming in as well to fill the different gaps moving forward," Mullen said. "I don't expect this to be the end of this recruiting class or new Gators, if you will, coming in here for us. I still think there's going to be some more coming."

So will there be any changes moving forward?

"We're going to keep recruiting those guys the same way we've been recruiting them all along," said Mullen.

In the past Mullen has not shied away from making changes to the recruiting room at Florida. He added a few more names this past offseason to the recruiting staff and has seen the benefit on a few recruitments this cycle.

"I do think our recruiting department -- like, our coaching staff, I think we've got a great coaching staff," stated Mullen. "We tweaked every aspect of our recruiting department, not just personnel but how the whole thing was set up and being run. I am pleased with the job they did. And I think they did a great job and I think we have to head it in the direction we want."

The addition of David Turner to his staff as Florida's defensive line coach paid off for Florida this season.

“I think one thing, his sincerity and the type of person he is,” Mullen said about Turner and what makes him an effective recruiter. “When guys come and see him, the relationship he builds with the players. They get to see the relationship not just that he builds during recruiting, but the relationship he has with our guys, and his ability to not just coach you as a football coach and coach you on the field, his ability to mentor you off the field.

"When you go ask people, you go around and ask a Fletcher Cox or Chris Jones or Jeffery Simmons, you're talking about all-NFL superstars. This is the guy you want to go play for. He's going to help develop you and help you become successful."

With that in mind can we really evaluate the 2020 class until February? The guys deciding on Wednesday, apart from Brown who was uncommitted, were never going to be easy - and some were even seen as plus ones in the grand scheme of things.

The Gators are in the top ten in the team rankings, however, are ranked fifth in the SEC on Rivals - behind Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.

Florida will need to beat these teams for talent in order to compete in the conference, however, after signing a few talented in-state athletes, including two Rivals100 playmakers and three Rivals250 players, one can say progress has been made on the trail.

However, in order to take the next step, Florida will need to continue to progress. They need to have a breakthrough on the trail because the richer are just getting richer- so changes may need to happen.

"We're certainly getting there," said Mullen when asked if he has a championship-caliber roster at UF yet.

"We're not very far off. We're not quite there yet, but we're not very far off."



