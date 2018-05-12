Dan Mullen has made it no secret, he wants to dominate the state of the Florida. The Gators head coach told reporters on Monday his assistants will need to stop by every school in the Sunshine State - anything else would be deemed a failure in Mullen's eyes.

The next two days Mullen continued his speaking tour in South Florida - the state's talent-rich area and home to over a third of the country's Top 100 athletes. The message was the same, the Gators did need to keep talent at home.

"We have to do a great job recruiting down in this area," Mullen told media on Tuesday before speaking to the the Broward County Gator Club. "I’ll be honest with you, when you look at our roster right now we actually have more kids from Broward and Dade on the roster now than when I was here from 2005-08.

"I think we are making progress in that way and I think we’ve just got to continue to do it," he added. "But you have to understand, you’re in a part of the country where players are going to leave.”

Many of the best programs in the country recruit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties - which means Florida is not only in recruiting wars with fellow in-state programs, Miami and Florida State, but they are also fighting off the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and many other out-of-state programs.

"In South Florida, you're one of the hottest recruiting, one of the richest recruiting areas in the country," the head coach said speaking to fans. "The fact that kids do leave, that happens...But it's not that we're not going to recruit as hard as we can to get players from South Florida to come play for us ."

The Gators are in the mix for several top athletes from the region including: four-star wide receiver John Dunmore, four-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam, four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, four-star athlete Mark-Antony Richards and four-star cornerback Jaden Davis just to name a few. Obviously there are a number of playmakers in these three counties that could play ball at the college level, but according to Mullen, it's not about luring all of the best from South Florida to Gainesville; it's about luring the right kind of athlete to the Swamp.

"You sit in our recruiting meeting, there’s going to be a lot of the top guys on our board from South Florida," Mullen said. "We know we're not going to get every player from South Florida. We've got to get the right players from South Florida."