Mullen won't tip hand on quarterback plan

The screaming from the fan base to start Anthony Ricardson hasn't reached Dan Mullen's house or the Florida head coach has on noise canceling headphones.

Dan Mullen's only media availability during the bye week was the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, where he was repeatedly asked about his two quarterback system and who would start for him at quarterback against Georgia.

"I haven't set the script yet of what we're going to call the first play of the game. We'll look at that. We'll get into the game plan. Like I said, I imagine we'll continue down, as long as everyone is healthy, we'll play both quarterbacks during the course of the game," Mullen said Wednesday. "To be honest with you we haven't gotten that far into game planning. You're asking who's going to play the first play of the game, right? I haven't got to that part of who is going to play the first play of the game yet."

Richardson took over for Emory Jones after the redshirt junior's second interception against LSU and promptly led four straight touchdown drives to keep Florida in the game. Richardson did throw an interception, a freshman mistake throwing a pass under pressure while falling backward, which ended the Gators' comeback effort in Baton Rouge. Even with his two interceptions, Richardson accounted for four touchdowns against LSU and the offense looked much more efficient when he was in the game.

When asked after the game if he would make a change, Mullen said he would evaluate every position during the bye week. That evaluation continues.

Still, reporters persisted in trying to get a straight answer from Mullen. When asked directly if Emory Jones would be his starting quarterback Mullen said this.

"Like everything, we'll look at everything. We evaluate everything that we do all the time. Just like at every spot on the field. Both guys have played a bunch, they have experience, you have two guys that are a pretty good combination out on the field together."

Mullen didn't name a starting quarterback Wednesday and he's very unlikely. to name one prior to the game against Georgia on October 30. What he did say, and what fans should believe and trust when he said it is this.

"We have two really good quarterbacks here," Mullen said. "We've played them both in every game they're been healthy. I see us continuing down that path."