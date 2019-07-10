Multiple Florida coaches are making Rivals250 WR feel like a top priority
Dan Mullen and company already have a strong one-two punch at the wideout position with four-stars Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel in the fold.
Florida is still in the market for more talented pass catchers to join their 2020 class, with Rivals250 wide receiver E.J. Williams being one of the prospects on their board.
In late May, Williams’ list of finalists featured the Gators, and he broke down his interest in the program with GatorsTerritory.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news