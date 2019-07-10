Dan Mullen and company already have a strong one-two punch at the wideout position with four-stars Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel in the fold.

Florida is still in the market for more talented pass catchers to join their 2020 class, with Rivals250 wide receiver E.J. Williams being one of the prospects on their board.

In late May, Williams’ list of finalists featured the Gators, and he broke down his interest in the program with GatorsTerritory.