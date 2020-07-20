GatorsTerritory - Multiple Gators Earn Spots on National Award Watch Lists

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

A pair of Florida defenders were awarded spots on national award watch lists on Monday afternoon.

Sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam was one of 49 defenders to be named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, while linebacker Ventrell Miller was one of 51 defenders to earn spots on the Butkus Award Watch List.

The Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the nation's top defensive back and was established in 1986. It recognizes a player's performance on the field, as well as their character and athletic ability. The screening committee will select 10-15 semifinalists on Nov. 2, followed by three finalists on Nov. 16. The winner will be announced at ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10

Elam appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting in five of those contests. He accumulated 11 tackles, three interceptions and five pass deflections on the season. He also became the fifth Gator since 2010 and 10th since 1996 to record at least three interceptions during their first season in Gainesville.

The Butkus Award recognizes the top linebacker in college football. It also supports nutrition and causes such as the I Play Clean initiative rather than turning to performance-enhancing drugs.

The Butkus Foundation will reveal the semifinalists on Nov. 2, followed by the finalists on Nov. 23. The winner of the Butkus Award will then be named on Dec. 8.

As for Miller, a product of Lakeland, he started 11 games in 2019 and was second on the team in tackles. He racked 55 tackles (27 solo) and three sacks through 12 games, and closed out the season with career-high outings against Florida State and Virginia.

