Multiple Gators express support for #WeWantToPlay movement
College football players from all the Power 5 conferences banded together Sunday to start the #WeWantToPlay movement, expressing their desire to play the 2020 season and COVID-19 safety measures they would like to see put in place.
Here are the six items they listed:
* We all want to play football this season
* Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA
* Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision
* Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not
* Use our voices to establish open communication & trust between players and officials; ultimately create a College Football Players Association
* Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences
The group featured some of the sport's most prominent stars, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Several Gators also voiced their support for #WeWantToPlay on Twitter.
Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell
It’s my last year honestly I need this season in order to change my family and my life for the better. I understand there’s a pandemic going on but I come from nothing, I been living in a pandemic. It should be a choice. Always ready to strap them buckles up 💯 COME ON ⏱ 2 PLAY— Kyree Campbell (@CampbellKyree13) August 10, 2020
Defensive end Zachary Carter
So close to changing our lives forever 🙏🏾. One season can do it all #WeWantToPlay— Zachary L Carter (@_ZachAttacks) August 10, 2020
Running back Lorenzo Lingard
I want to play... even if we gotta be locked in .. nothing at home for me🤷🏾♂️.— Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) August 9, 2020
Tight end Kyle Pitts
August 10, 2020
Wide receiver Rick Wells
August 10, 2020