College football players from all the Power 5 conferences banded together Sunday to start the #WeWantToPlay movement, expressing their desire to play the 2020 season and COVID-19 safety measures they would like to see put in place.

Here are the six items they listed:

* We all want to play football this season

* Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA

* Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision

* Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not

* Use our voices to establish open communication & trust between players and officials; ultimately create a College Football Players Association

* Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences

The group featured some of the sport's most prominent stars, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Several Gators also voiced their support for #WeWantToPlay on Twitter.