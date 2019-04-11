GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Heading into spring ball the Gators were in need of replacements at some key positions on defense. The solution to some spots has been transitioning guys from different positions.

Trey Dean and John Huggins moved over to nickel, Amari Burney has fully transitioned to linebacker and David Reese is now at Buck.

Burney in particular has drawn a lot of attention as he looks to be starting at linebacker, and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has been impressed.

“He’s a guy that, he can really run, he’s got pretty good instincts for a guy that hasn’t played in the box a lot,” Grantham said. “I see him being able to be a guy that plays for us inside and gives us some snaps in there.

“I like his work ethic, I like his demeanor, he wants to be a good player. I think he’ll continue to get better and be the kind of guy we want him to be. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

Making the transition in practice is one thing, but transitioning that to the game field is another. For a young guy like Reese that’s the main thing coaches want to see. How do you handle the game atmosphere?

“As far as David goes, David’s probably more comfortable outside than inside, just watching him the speed shows up.,” Grantham said.

“So I think it’s a matter of really looking forward to watching him play Saturday in front of a crowd to let him showcase his speed and athletic ability because he can make some things happen.”

In the defensive backfield Dean’s move to nickel was known following the end of last season. His freshman campaign was impressive enough the coaches wanted to see him on the field. And there was an opening that fit his skillset.

“I rather him playing and he rather be playing than not playing,” cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray said. “That’s the objective, is to get the best guys out there.”

Dean has impressed in practice so far, but like anybody changing positions there are some growing pains.

“He is playing a new position so he is learning the fundamentals,” Gray said. “There are new things to focus on for him, so he is just learning the position right now was the big emphasis this spring for him.

“And then he can start trying to see the bigger picture Right now just prove that he knows his position and play fast, strong and aggressive.”

Right behind Dean Huggins has made the transition from safety to nickel. His skillset suits the position well and he has done a good job behind Dean.

“He’s a physical player,” Grantham said. “He has the ability to play underneath zone stuff. He has a little bit of man skills because he played DB, played safety. He’s big so on the perimeter plays, the bubble plays, he can set the edge on the guy blocking him and turn it back or make a play.

“Then when he’s a blitzer you gotta really account for him because he’s a mismatch on a back because he’s got some size and power to him. So, he really brings some versatility to that position gives us the flexibility to put him in the game, give Trey a blow, and then use him that way.”

Each guy that has transitioned to a new position seems to be more and more comfortable each and every day and the coaches are satisfied for the most part. They are all still transitioning and can still develop more though.

But the flexibility and versatility these guys bring to these positions is exactly the way the game is changing and head coach Dan Mullen and Grantham are excited for what these guys can do.