Dan Mullen's staff is slated to welcome numerous commits and targets to the University of Florida's campus over the next three days

With three straight days of camps lined up from June 7-9, the Gators will get an opportunity to watch prospects lace up their cleats and showcase their talents on the field.

Florida’s staff is set to host a trio of official visitors as well, including a former commit in the Rivals250.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory previews which recruits will be stepping foot on UF’s campus in the coming days.