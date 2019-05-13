Multiple top five inside linebackers schedule visits to Florida
Over a dozen blue-chip prospects are expected to spend this Saturday in Gainesville, as the Florida Gators gear up for the second-ever Gator Grill Out event under Dan Mullen's guidance.
Rivals250 offensive linemen Joshua Braun and Sedrick Van Pran are a few of the notable names expected in attendance, and now two of the nation's premier linebackers also have itinerary booked.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news