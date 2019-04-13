Florida has seen multiple defensive back targets commit elsewhere in recent weeks, but the program still has a flurry of prospects in the secondary remaining on their board.

One of those recruits, Mansfield (Texas) product, Jalen Kimber, packed up his bags and made the trek to the Sunshine State over the weekend.

Kimber, who reeled in an offer from the Gators just over a month ago, arrived in Gainesville on Friday and was in attendance for UF's spring game the following day.

The 28th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting cycle spoke exclusively to GatorsTerritory about his first-time visit to the University of Florida.