UF has been on a hot streak when it comes to reeling in pledges from offensive linemen as they have added Jovens Janvier, Gerald Mincey and Richie Leonard to their 2020 class this summer.

On July 2, the program received good news from one of their top targets in John Hevesy’s position group as South Florida product Issiah Walker took a step back in his recruiting process.



At The Opening Finals in Frisco (Texas), the four-star prospect made it known that he had backed off his pledge to South Carolina.