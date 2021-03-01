As expected, there are a boatload of 2022 prospects in South Florida who are armed with a scholarship offer from the University of Florida.

A number of those targets reside in talent-rich Miami-Dade, with one being Daniel Lyons. The Gators already hold one commitment from a defensive lineman in the county in Francois Nolton and hope to eventually pair him with Lyons, a versatile prospect who can play a variety of roles in the trenches at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds.