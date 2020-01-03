ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Gators commit Terrence Lewis isn't quite ready to serve up a list of front-runners, but knows of three suitors that will definitely be in the picture until the very end.

Lewis, the top-ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class, racked up 105 tackles (77 solo), nine sacks and three interceptions during his junior campaign for Miami Northwestern, which is fresh off another class 5A state championship as well.