News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 09:36:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Mutual interest is high between the Gators and top-ranked 2021 OLB

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Gators commit Terrence Lewis isn't quite ready to serve up a list of front-runners, but knows of three suitors that will definitely be in the picture until the very end.

Lewis, the top-ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class, racked up 105 tackles (77 solo), nine sacks and three interceptions during his junior campaign for Miami Northwestern, which is fresh off another class 5A state championship as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}