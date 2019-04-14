A countless amount of recruits had reservations to UF's Orange and Blue Game on Saturday, but two prospects who were certainly not lost in the festivities are Louisiana natives Jalen Lee and Maason Smith.

Lee, a 6-foot-4, 293-pound junior defensive tackle, had planned to visit the Swamp last month, but his schedule eventually pushed his itinerary back to this weekend.

Armed with additional offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma among others, Lee checks in as the nation's 27th-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals.