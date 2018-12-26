Fred Davis, the nation's third-ranked cornerback for 2020, has a plan in place in regards to attacking his recruitment and it doesn't involve making a commitment anytime soon.

The five-star prospect from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian plans to take a boatload of unofficial visits during the first half of 2019, followed by his five official visits during the fall and beyond.

Davis will definitely be in attendance for Clemson's junior day, but also plans to return to the University of Florida. Davis was in Gainesville for April's Orange and Blue Game, and then returned for Friday Night Lights and UF's thrilling win against the LSU Tigers.