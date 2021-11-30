My Take: The Big Board – Defensive Backs
My Take: The Big Board – Defensive BacksThe Florida Gators are looking to sign four defensive backs, one safety, and three cornerbacks. Depending on the player, the Gators could stretch the list to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news