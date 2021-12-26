Napier Adds Another

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Sunday that Frank Ogas will serve on his staff as an assistant for player development.

A native of Morenci, Ariz., he joins the Gators after spending the last four seasons (2018-21) at Louisiana.

Ogas started his career with the Ragin' Cajuns as a strength and conditioning quality control coordinator before becoming Louisiana's director of player development.

A graduate of Arizona State University, Ogas earned a bachelor's degree in educational studies (2016) and a master's degree in homeland security/emergency management (2018). He was a member of the Sun Devils football team from 2014-17.