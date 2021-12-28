Napier Names Pasqualoni Director of Scouting

Napier Names Pasqualoni Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout

Pasqualoni spent the last two seasons at Florida as a special assistant to the head coach under the previous coaching staff.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Tuesday that Paul Pasqualoni will serve on his staff as the director of advanced scouting and self scout.A veteran of the collegiate and professional ranks, Pasqualoni has spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Gators as a special assistant to the head coach under the previous coaching staff.

A 2021 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Pasqualoni spent a total of 18 seasons at Syracuse (1987-2004), 14 of which he served as the Orange's head coach (1991-2004). During his tenure as Syracuse's head coach, Pasqualoni complied a record of 107-59-1, leading the program to four Big East titles.A native of Chershire, Conn., Pasqualoni also served as the head coach at Connecticut (2011-13) and the defensive line coach at Boston College (2016-17).

At the NFL level, Pasqualoni's experience includes coordinator and assistant stints with the Detroit Lions (2018-19), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2014), Dallas Cowboys (2005-07 & 2010) and Miami Dolphins (2008-09).