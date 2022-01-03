Napier Welcomes Bird Sherrill as Director of College Personnel

Sherrill spent the last six seasons (2016-21) with the Detroit Lions.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Monday that Bird Sherrill will serve on his staff as director of college personnel.

A native of Mooresville, Ala., Sherrill heads to Gainesville after spending the last six seasons (2016-2021) with the Detroit Lions. Sherrill first joined the Lions in 2016 and spent his first two seasons (2016-17) in Detroit as a scouting assistant. Most recently, he served as a scout (2018-2021) with the franchise. In his role with the Lions, he assisted with several player personnel projects, including evaluation and production of scouting reports, annual draft prep and free agency acquisitions.

As Florida's director of college personnel, Sherrill will focus on the evaluation of transfer portal and JUCO players. A 2016 graduate of the University of Alabama, started his career as a recruiting specialist with the Tide in 2013 as a student, and was part of Alabama's 2014 and 2015 SEC Championship squads, as well as the 2015 National Championship team.