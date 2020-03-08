OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The Florida Gators remain perfect, but it wasn’t a very comfortable win for the Gators.

Two Florida freshmen stepped up in today’s win against the Bulls. South Florida came out to play Sunday afternoon and the Gators a good scare, but it wasn’t enough to ruin Florida’s perfect record.

When it was all said and done, the Gators defeated the Bulls 2-1 to complete the three-game series sweep

It was a very quiet game for both offenses as Hunter Barco and Carson Ragsdale had great Sunday starts. Both teams wouldn’t even record a hit until the fourth inning.

The Gators got the first runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. The first two batters of the innings struck out looking, which didn’t make the inning look promising for Florida. Right fielder Jacob Young broke up Ragsdale’s no-hitter with a base hit up the middle. Nathan Hickey would execute a perfect hit and run as he singled to left and Young got to third.

Kendrick Calilao had the opportunity to give the Gators the lead. He ended up striking out, but the ball got past the catcher as Calilao reached first and Young scored on the passed ball. It looked like the pitcher crossed up his catcher because the catcher was expecting a breaking ball down and got a high-and-tight fastball instead.

Going into the bottom of the fifth. Ragsdale’s day was done. The righty threw four innings allowing two hits, one run, one walk and struck out ten. Ragsdale was replaced by former Gator Connor Churchill.

The Bulls would get that run back in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Gonzalez led the inning off with a single up the middle that broke up Barco’s no-hitter. Carmine Lane would move Gonzalez to second on a sacrifice bunt which put a runner in scoring position for JD Dutka. South Florida’s leading hitter came through with a double down the left field line to score Gonzalez and tie the game.

After the sixth inning, Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan pulled Barco from the game. The highly-touted freshman pitched six innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks and struck out seven. Barco was replaced by Christian Scott.

Going into the bottom of the eighth, the Gators needed somebody to come through. Jordan Butler struck out and Young grounded out giving USF two quick outs. Hickey came up to the plate as Florida fans were hoping for him to start a two-out rally.

Hickey only saw one pitch, as he came unglued and smoked a line drive to deep right field off the scoreboard to five Florida a 2-1 lead. Hickey has homered in the past four games he’s played.

With Florida retaking the lead, Christian Scott was replaced by closer Ben Specht. Scott threw two allowing no hits, no runs, a walk and a strikeout.

Specht did allow a two-out single to Jake Sullivan, as he missed his spot but struck out Jordan Santos to complete the sweep for the Gators.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Scott got his second win of the season as his record improves to 2-0. Freshman Orion Kerkering received his first loss of his collegiate career. Sophomore Ben Specht earned his third save of the season.