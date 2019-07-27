News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 07:42:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's fifth-ranked APB 'loved' first-ever visit to the Swamp

Xyu3vp3b6hpsudfilc2k
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

For the first time in his recruitment, Rivals250 all-purpose back Michael Drennen II packed up his bags and made the trek to Gainesville this week.

This marked Drennen’s first visit to a school since he released his ten finalists earlier this month, with a half-dozen SEC programs – including the Gators – being featured on the list.

The third-ranked prospect in Ohio was all-smiles following the conclusion of the Friday portion of his visit.

Lokbfbpnhrofkrifqbbc
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}