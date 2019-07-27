Nation's fifth-ranked APB 'loved' first-ever visit to the Swamp
For the first time in his recruitment, Rivals250 all-purpose back Michael Drennen II packed up his bags and made the trek to Gainesville this week.
This marked Drennen’s first visit to a school since he released his ten finalists earlier this month, with a half-dozen SEC programs – including the Gators – being featured on the list.
The third-ranked prospect in Ohio was all-smiles following the conclusion of the Friday portion of his visit.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news