For the first time in his recruitment, Rivals250 all-purpose back Michael Drennen II packed up his bags and made the trek to Gainesville this week.

This marked Drennen’s first visit to a school since he released his ten finalists earlier this month, with a half-dozen SEC programs – including the Gators – being featured on the list.

The third-ranked prospect in Ohio was all-smiles following the conclusion of the Friday portion of his visit.