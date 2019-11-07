The Florida Gators will take on Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend for the team's first game at the Swamp since Oct. 5.

With an important SEC home matchup on Saturday, UF will get an opportunity to host a trio of 2020 running backs: Jaylan Knighton, Jo'Quavious Marks and Jalen White.

Although he does not yet possess an offer from the program, White says that he maintains contact with running backs coach Greg Knox and staff member Jamar Chaney.

The product out of Daleville (Al.) spoke to GatorsTerritory about his upcoming visit and what his contact with the program has been like.