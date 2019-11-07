News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 10:23:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's leading rusher is hoping to land an offer from the Gators

Credit:
Credit: (Florida Gators UAA)
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Florida Gators will take on Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend for the team's first game at the Swamp since Oct. 5.

With an important SEC home matchup on Saturday, UF will get an opportunity to host a trio of 2020 running backs: Jaylan Knighton, Jo'Quavious Marks and Jalen White.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Although he does not yet possess an offer from the program, White says that he maintains contact with running backs coach Greg Knox and staff member Jamar Chaney.

The product out of Daleville (Al.) spoke to GatorsTerritory about his upcoming visit and what his contact with the program has been like.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}