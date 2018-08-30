One of the nation's very best for 2020 went to Twitter on Thursday (LINK) to announce his plans to visit the University of Florida this weekend.

McKinnley Jackson, the nation's top-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals, will be in attendance for the Gators' season-opener vs. Charleston Southern.

A product of George County (Miss.) High, the 6-foot-3, 317-pound Jackson possesses additional offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M among others.

"I think this will be a turnaround year for the Gators," Jackson told GatorsTerritory on Thursday. "I think they will make an impact in the SEC. Also, I like they way they are recruiting me. (Defensive line) coach (Sal) Sunseri shows me that he can make me a first-round pick. I also wanted to get to Gainesville to see what it’s like."