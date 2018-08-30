Nation's No. 1 DT for 2020 is visiting the Gators this weekend
One of the nation's very best for 2020 went to Twitter on Thursday (LINK) to announce his plans to visit the University of Florida this weekend.
McKinnley Jackson, the nation's top-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals, will be in attendance for the Gators' season-opener vs. Charleston Southern.
A product of George County (Miss.) High, the 6-foot-3, 317-pound Jackson possesses additional offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M among others.
"I think this will be a turnaround year for the Gators," Jackson told GatorsTerritory on Thursday. "I think they will make an impact in the SEC. Also, I like they way they are recruiting me. (Defensive line) coach (Sal) Sunseri shows me that he can make me a first-round pick. I also wanted to get to Gainesville to see what it’s like."
Jackson, who is also tagged as the 11th-ranked player overall, was rewarded with an offer from Dan Mullen's staff back in early May. In fact, the five-star prospect was eyeing a trip to the Swamp for their inaugural Gator Grill Out, but was unable to make it to campus.
Being an underclassman, contact between both parties was limited while Dan Mullen was at Mississippi State, but you can expect things to pick up a whole lot with Jackson being one of the Gators' top targets for 2020.
"They’ve been putting a good amount of defensive linemen in the league over the past couple years," Jackson previously told GatorsTerritory. "I had good feeling about coach Mullen since he was at state. I like their defensive pursuit to the ball. They are one of the most explosive defenses I’ve seen."
You can get a taste of Jackson's style of play by viewing one of his game highlights below.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.