Nation's No. 1 RB Trey Sanders takes in Gators' season-opener
For Trey Sanders, Saturday's visit to the Swamp was primarily to support his brother, but the top Gators target had the opportunity to chop it up with Dan Mullen and running backs coach Greg Knox p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news