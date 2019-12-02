News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 17:54:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 TE in 2021 class is taking a harder look at the Gators

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

With the early signing period just over two weeks away, college coaches are scattered throughout the country in hopes of making a splash and sealing the deal with several 2020 prospects.

However, recruiting never stops and that doesn't mean schools put the underclassmen on hold either. A flurry of 2021 prospects were offered by the Gators this week alone, while dozens of others hear from Dan Mullen's staff on a weekly basis.

OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}