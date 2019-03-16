Nation's No. 4 DT recaps 'great' visit to Florida, remains a top priority
There are prospects with scholarship offers on the table, and others who are top priorities for for a countless amount of schools.
One of those Rivals250 prospects who sits atop the Gators' wish list is 6-foot-4, 315-pound Timothy Smith, the nation's fourth-ranked defensive tackle.
The blue-chip defender from Sebastian River (Fla.) High has visited the Swamp a handul of times during his recruitment, with the last time being for UF's Oct. 6 thriller against LSU.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news