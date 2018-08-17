Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 10:13:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 7 OT for 2020 is quite familiar with the Gators

Bbbaho5jtxb3fmv0l2tz
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Dan Mullen's program dipped into familiar territory on Thursday evening, as Sedrick Van Pran became the latest 2020 prospect to field a verbal offer from the SEC program.The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Van...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}