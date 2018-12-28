The Gators have faced numerous elite defenses throughout the 2018 season. The Gators have played the third-ranked defense in the nation, Mississippi State, the 13th-ranked defense in Georgia, the 21st-ranked defense in the nation, Kentucky, and the 29th-ranked defense in LSU.

However, the tallest of tasks might come in the Peach Bowl against Michigan, who boasts the nation's top-ranked defense.

UF's offense knows that challenge is waiting for them.

“You gotta have no mistakes and execute every play because they’re going to go as hard as they can,” says running back Jordan Scarlett. “They’ve got guys that are going to strain to the ball. It’s really going to come down to who strains harder. Who’s going to fight that extra yard and take that extra step?”

The seventh-ranked Wolverines allow only 262.5 yards a game and surrender only 17.6 points a contest. That number was significantly inflated when it allowed 62 points to Ohio State in the team’s season finale.

Michigan will be handicapped against the Gators, being without star defenders Devin Bush and Rashan Gary.

Despite not having its two top defensive players, the rest of the Michigan defense remains excellent.

“They play hard on defense. They go after the ball,” said tight end R.J. Raymond. “They got their d-line, their linebackers, they got everyone runs to the ball. You never see many people in open space running with the ball because they are always flying to the ball. We have to come out there and play intense, play hard and play physical.

"It’s going to be a battle. We are two very similar teams as far as defensively and offensively. It’s going to be fun. And we have to play as hard or harder than they do.”

Sophomore linebacker John Ross will be sliding over from the Will linebacker spot to replace Bush. He has started every game this season and is currently fourth on the team in tackles.

Defensively, Jordan Scarlett feels the Gators played teams similar to Michigan in 2018.

“I think they’re a mixture of Missouri and South Carolina,” Scarlett said. “I feel like Missouri had a really big and good d-line, like they do. (Michigan) has a couple guys they can move around and they’re real active. Fifteen is real active and I know No. 3 isn’t playing, but he’s an active guy too. They have a lot of big, stout guys that can move and that’s how Missouri was.

"As far as South Carolina, the rest of Michigan’s guys are like their DBs and their linebackers are kind of like their linebacker. I don’t know. Their defense is kind hard to put your hand on because you’ve got some guys that can move fast, some guys that are just effort guys out there and making plays.”

However, the strength of Michigan's defense is ithe secondary. The Wolverines have the second-best pass defense in the nation, led by junior defensive back Josh Metellus. On the year, Metellus is tied for the most interceptions on the team with three.

Receivers Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond feel they and the rest of the Gator wideouts are prepared for Don Brown's secondary.

“Lot of man coverage,” Swain said.

“Kinda similar to LSU,” Hammond added. “You gotta find a way to put guys in space and let guys play ball. It’ll be me against you and we gotta win more battles than they do to come out on top.”

The fact that Michigan is without its two defensive stars, they’re still formidable and the Gators cannot take the Wolverines lightly.

“It doesn’t matter,” left tackle Martez Ivey said in regards to Michigan being without Bush and Gary. “We still have to go out there and execute and do our job, it doesn’t matter who’s in front of us. It’s about us and not them.”

