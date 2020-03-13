The NCAA met on Friday and has made the call to not only suspend recruiting for all sports until April 15, but to add another year of eligibility for spring sports athletes.

This news comes one day after the NCAA had canceled all winter and sprint championship events due to the COVID-19 threat.

Hours after the NCAA's decision to halt recruiting, Jeff Goodman reported that the NCAA's Council Coordination Committee has "agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss the issues for winter sport student-athletes."

That relief comes by giving spring sports athletes another year of eligibility. No details on how logistically this would work with current scholarship limits.

The NCAA still have yet to announce anything in regards to winter sport athletes.