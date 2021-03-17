GatorsTerritory - NCAA Tournament Preview: Gators vs. Hokies

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Regardless of you are a basketball fan or not, “we’re going dancing” is a phrase heard around the world, and especially on UF's campus this week. It is an exciting time of the year and everyone knows all Gator fans have at least one bracket seeing the young squad win it all.

UF currently leads the SEC in appearances among the division, heading to their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament. They earned themselves a No. 7 seed this year and are headed to Indianapolis to face the No. 10 seed Virginia Tech, hoping to continue their seven-game first round tournament win streak under Mike White.

The all-time series record between the Gators and Hokies is led by VT, 5-4, and the last time the Gators met up with the Hokies was on Dec. 28, 1991 under coach Lon Kruger. The Hokies won that game, actually not so far from Gainesville at the Amway Arena in Orlando. The final score was 57-79.

The Gators need to pick up the pace and approach this game a different way if they want any shot at winning this matchup; Tennessee has been their kryptonite, and if VT can imitate that and more, the Gators could be in big trouble. The Hokies are a good squad and have been projected in multiple brackets to make a big tournament run this year.

Junior forward Keve Aluma, a transfer from Wofford is the one to watch on their team. He led the team this season in PPG (15.6) and rebounds (8). He finished their last matchup in the ACC Tournament against North Carolina with nine points, four assists and eight rebounds. He hasn’t missed a game all season and is shooting 72.6 percent from the charity stripe.