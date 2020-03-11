The NCAA Tournament will go on but there will be no fans in the seats. In a new statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA writes that the COVID-19 advisory panel "recommends against sporting events open to the public." "We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans."

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans for our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States, " added NCAA president Mark Emmert in another statement. "The decision is in the best interest of public health including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today we will more forward and conduct championships with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed." The Gators are set to play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. As of writing, fans are still welcome at the event. This comes one day after Florida wrote its own statement about its procedures surrounding athletic events on campus.