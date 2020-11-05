GatorsTerritory - Nearly 60 prospects predict the outcome of Florida vs. Georgia

Nearly 60 prospects predict the outcome of Florida vs. Georgia
One of the more highly-anticipated matchups in college football is finally upon us, as Florida and Georgia are slated to square off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
As expected, a countless amount of recruits will be tuned in for the SEC East matchup as well.
GatorsTerritory spoke to over 50 prospects and dishes out their score predictions below.
Singletary: "That’s a tough one. High-scoring game. 34-31 Florida."
Rice: "Florida 34- 27
Arnold: "I don’t even have one. That’s hard."
Simpson: "31-20 Florida."
Sorey: "I'm not sure. I'm interested to see the game. I think it's going to be pretty good."
Green: "35-32 Florida."
Welch: "I’ll say Florida 42, Georgia 21."
Alexander: "35-24 UGA."
Jackson: "I would say 24-21 Florida."
Campbell: "35-28 Florida."
Brown: "38-17 Florida."
Booker: "I have the Gators winning 38-21."
Little: "35-27 Florida."
Nwankpa: "27-24 UGA."
Nolton: "34-24 Florida wins."
Rogers: "42-20 Florida."
Sapp: "28-21 UF."
Davis: "I believe it’ll be a close scoring game and come down to whoever plays better defense and can put pressure on the quarterback. I think it’ll come down to the last possession of the game."
Johnson: "No clue. UF by three. Just a battle."
Alston: 'It's going to be a close one with Georgia's defense and Florida's offense. Georgia doesn't have an offense right now."
Skinner: "My prediction is 32-28 Florida."
Williams: "UF 42-10."
Mbake: "35-21 UGA."
Thomas: "32-27 Florida."
Willis: "Florida wins 21-14."
Donaldson: "28-21 Florida."
Sawchuk: "Florida 35, Georgia 31."
Greene: "Honestly, that will be a good game. An explosive offense against a good, stingy defense."
McMillon: "38-35 UF."
Morris: "Hard to call that game. Both teams are playoff contenders."
Kitna: "42-31 Florida."
Webb: "27-24. I don’t know who wins yet; I just know that will be the score. It will be close."
Watson: "35-28 UF."
Montgomery: "UF wins by 14+."
Boone: "40-0 (UF)."
Del Rio: "I think something like 24-17 UF."
Lathan: "UF 38, UGA 12."
Martinez: "28-21. It can go either way."
Anderson: "28-24 UF."
Horton: "UF by 14, 28-14."
Mangham: "I'm gonna say 21-17 Gators."
Kelly: "UF 42-10."
Borders: "46-38 Florida."
McGaughey: "28-21 Florida."
Shanahan: "I'm definitely gonna take Florida on this one, 27-14."
Kirkland: "UF 24, UGA 21."
Wedin: "Gonna have to say it is going to be close. So many things could be impactful, but I am leaning UF by seven. I think it will be a smash mouth, bring your big boy attitude type of a game."
Pittman: "I got Florida 28-14."
Gardner: "I like Florida of course by more than 10."
Ellis: "28-21 Florida."
Lyons; “28-14.”
Haynes: "I think it’s going to come down to the wire. I think it’s going to come down to the last possession, but I got Georgia 21-17."
Harris: "Gators 42, Georgia 7. They aren't winning by as large margins as they usually do, and they struggled winning 14-3 vs. Kentucky."
Baxter: "28-17 Florida."
Young: "Florida gonna win by 10."
Pickett: "24-17 Gators."