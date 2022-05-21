Neely Pitches Florida to Series-Clinching Win Over South Carolina

Starting pitcher Brandon Neely fired seven shutout innings on three hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts behind another double-digit hit night by the Gator offense. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida took sole possession of second place in the SEC East en route to clinching a fourth-straight series win with an 8-0 shutout victory over South Carolina at Condron Family Ballpark on Friday night.

Starting pitcher Brandon Neely was in complete control from start to finish, firing seven shutout innings on three hits and setting a new career high with 10 strikeouts. Jud Fabian (3-for-4) paced the offense with three hits and two RBI, hitting his 20th home run of the campaign to become just the second Gator to eclipse 20 homers in consecutive seasons.

The Gators (35-19, 15-14 SEC) and Gamecocks (26-27, 12-17 SEC) exchanged zeros through the first five half innings, as Neely blanked South Carolina while striking out five.

The Orange & Blue broke through in the bottom of the third, stringing three runs together on two hits. After a leadoff infield single by Langford in which he advanced to second on a throwing error, Sterlin Thompson delivered an RBI single to center field. Josh Rivera later drove in J. Fabian, reaching on a throwing error by Gamecocks third baseman Jalen Zasquez. Jac Caglianone capped off the scoring with an RBI groundout to shortstop that plated BT Riopelle and made it 3-0 in favor of Florida.

Neely continued to shut down the Gamecocks, retiring the next six batters in order and picking up two more strikeouts to bring his total to seven. That allowed the Gators to extend the lead in the bottom of the fifth, as Rivera followed a Riopelle double with a two-run blast onto the left-field berm.

Backed by a 5-0 lead, Neely mowed down the South Carolina lineup deep into the matchup. Neely set down the side in order again in the sixth and the seventh, retiring 13 batters in a row. In the process, Neely notched his career-high 10th strikeout, surpassing his previous personal best of eight.

J. Fabian gave the Gators a boost in the bottom of the seventh, connecting on a solo homer on a 2-1 count for his 20th long ball of the year. As a result, Fabian became the second Gator ever to hit 20 homers in back-to-back seasons, joining Brad Wilkerson, who accomplished the feat from 1997-98.

Right-handed reliever Blake Purnell took over for Neely at the onset of the eighth. The redshirt freshman produced a clean inning to hold the score while striking out one batter.

Florida added one late run in the eighth, with J. Fabian doubling to left center to score Thompson. That brought the score to its final tally of 8-0.

Right-hander Anthony Ursitti closed the door in the ninth. The freshman used nine pitches to register a one-two-three inning, securing a fourth-straight SEC series victory for the Orange & Blue.

Neely (3-1) earned the win, tying his career high with seven shutout innings pitched on just three hits. The freshman also struck out a career-high 10 batters.

South Carolina starting pitcher Noah Hall (3-5) was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) across three innings with four hits allowed, two walks and four strikeouts.

Thompson (2-for-4) and J. Fabian (3-for-4) collected multiple hits, with seven different Gators picking up at least one base knock.

NOTABLES

* The Gators notched their fourth shutout of the season – all at home.

* It marked Florida's first shutout of South Carolina since blanking the Gamecocks, 1-0, on March 20, 2017.

* Fabian became the second Gator ever to hit 20 homers in back-to-back seasons, joining Brad Wilkerson, who accomplished the feat from 1997-98.

* Fabian and Langford are now the first Florida duo in program history to eclipse 20 homers in the same season.

* Neely set a career high with 10 strikeouts while tying his career high of seven innings pitched.

* The Gators secured their fourth-straight SEC series victory.

* Florida moved into sole possession of second place in the SEC East and moved over .500 in conference play.

* Florida is now 50-50 all-time vs. South Carolina including a 29-15 mark at home.

* The Gators are 28-18 vs. the Gamecocks under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan including 16-4 at home.

* Florida has won 15 of the last 22 meetings.

* Florida has won 10 of its last 11 games.

* Thompson extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

* Langford extended his on-base streak to 16 games and his hitting streak to 11 straight.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On Neely's career night…

"He was really good tonight. I didn't know he struck out 10, but it was kind of reminiscent of the start he had against Tennessee. I thought his pace was really good… I think that tonight in itself helped him a little bit to speed up the pace. For a couple innings he was still a little bit slow, but then by the third inning I think he got into a really good groove."

On Neely's demeanor on the mound…

"He kind of reminds me of Logan Shore that we had. A guy that can really pitch. There's other guys who might throw a little bit harder… but he really locates. He can change speeds. It's hard to really put an anything together because he really doesn't hurt himself. It seems like he's always in 1-2 counts, or 2-2 counts, rather than 3-1, 2-1 counts. He's pretty advanced in that sense as far as knowing how to pitch and executing pitches."

On the pitching staff stepping up after injuries…

"When you look around the league, all of us have gone through tough times, as far as injuries. If you're going to get to this point in the season and have any type of success, guys do need to step up. Nick Pogue is another one. We're looking forward to getting him out there tomorrow. Even Anthony Ursitti< pitched back-to-back nights. He just keeps getting better and better. If you're going to have any success at this time of the year with the injuries, you go back to the opening weekend. None of the starters are throwing right now. It's hard. You look at it realistically, you lose one starter and that's definitely huge. You lose two, that's really hard. But then when you lose all three, that's a difficult task. We figure out a way to get better and that's when guys step up."

UP NEXT

Florida and South Carolina meet one last time on Saturday in the regular season finale at 2 p.m. Saturday's finale will also include pregame Senior Day festivities.