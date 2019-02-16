Andrew Nembhard poured in a career-high 21 points, going 9-for-9 from the floor, to help lead Florida to the big 71-53 road win over Alabama.

Fellow freshman, forward Keyontae Johnson added 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while senior guard KeVaughn Allen had 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the win over the Crimson Tide.

It was a slow start for both sides, however, the Gators managed to take the lead early and never relinquished it. UF would take a 35-26 lead into the break after Nembhard's hot start in the first half.

Florida's lead did dwindle to eight in the second half, 52-44, however, Nembhard was there to end Alabama's 10-1 run with an old fashioned three-point play that jumpstarted UF's own 10-4 run.

Alabama had three players in double figures: freshman guard Kira Lewis led the way with 14, while Donta Hall and John Petty both added 10 points.

This is Florida's second straight win but most importantly it was a win against a team that is ranked in the NET Top 50 - the system used to by the NCAA selection committee.

White's men will back on the road against on Wednesday night at No. 19 LSU.

