GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard entered his freshman season with a lot of expectations. As a five-star player from Aurora, Ontario he understood what he was walking into.

“I want to say the first game, but I mean, it’s up to other people to determine,” Nembhard said when asked when he stopped being a freshman. “I feel like I always came in confident from the beginning for sure.”

Nembhard started every game for the Gators this season, dishing out 162 assists, which was the 10th highest single season total in UF history and second highest total by a freshman. Only Nick Calathes dished out more dimes at 221 in the 2007-08 season.

His best performance of the season was on the road in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he put up 21 points on a perfect shooting night (9-9) to lead the way for a Florida victory.

Furthermore, Nembhard’s 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked fourth in the SEC on the season. His first year accomplishments on the court earned him a spot to on the freshmen All-SEC team. It is a great accomplishment but the freshman point guard is focused on other things.

“It’s exciting, who wouldn’t want to be named to the team,” Nembhard said. “I’m just more focused on us trying to win games in the future.”

It was a really solid freshman season for the 6-foot-5 guard, and although he came in with high expectations, he did surprise some folks with how quickly he adapted to the college game.

If you ask his head coach, he is exactly who they thought he was when he stepped on campus.

“No. He’s what we thought he was,” head coach Mike White said. “He’s consistent. He’s tough, highly, highly intelligent. Great communicator, maturity, poise. And he’ll continue to get better.

“He’ll become a better scorer in time as his career progresses. We talk about attention to detail and accountability a lot, of course, as all staffs do I’m sure. But those areas with regard to defending and rebounding, a lot of stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, he’s been really good.”

As the Gators prepare to begin conference tournament play at 1 p.m. eastern time against Arkansas. Nembhard’s consistency at the point will be vital to Florida’s success.

It’s his first college tournament, but he and the rest of the freshmen aren’t worried about the bright lights. They are only focused on the next step.

“It’s my first college basketball, like, big tournament. So, I mean, just take it day by day and I’m very excited to get started,” Nembhard said. “I think we’re all confident. All three of us are all very comfortable now. “We’ve kind of moved past that.”