This past week, Dan Mullen’s staff made a concerted effort to make the trek to a flurry of schools out west for spring evaluation.

One staff member that recently put in the miles for the program was Larry Scott, who ventured out to Henderson (Nv.) on Friday.

The tight ends coach’s pit stop at Liberty High School resulted in Moliki Matavao, a coveted sophomore prospect, earning an offer from the Gators.