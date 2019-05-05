News More News
Nevada-based tight end nets 'crazy' offer from the Gators

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

This past week, Dan Mullen’s staff made a concerted effort to make the trek to a flurry of schools out west for spring evaluation.

One staff member that recently put in the miles for the program was Larry Scott, who ventured out to Henderson (Nv.) on Friday.

The tight ends coach’s pit stop at Liberty High School resulted in Moliki Matavao, a coveted sophomore prospect, earning an offer from the Gators.

