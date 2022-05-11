New 2022 Florida Football Ticket Options Now Available

Fans can secure their seats at the Swamp with a variety of new ticket options GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The new chapter of Gators Football kicks off this fall under Head Coach Billy Napier and fans can be part of the new era by securing their seats at the Swamp for matchups against Utah, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and more. A variety of new ticket options on sale now:

THREE-GAME MINI PLANS

Fans can build their mini plan<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2019_4_12_football-2Dmini-2Dplan.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=U1-738uJxs5oFnwHlAUBy2XAm4sglCWbOjdZqta_ZgI&e= > by selecting any three home games, one from each of the groupings below for only $180.

* Choose 1 game: Utah (Sept. 3) or LSU (Oct. 15)

* Choose 1 game: Kentucky (Sept. 10), Missouri (Oct. 8), or South Carolina (Nov. 12)

* Choose 1 game: USF (Sept. 17) or Eastern Washington (Oct. 1)

Fans can click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2019_4_12_football-2Dmini-2Dplan.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=U1-738uJxs5oFnwHlAUBy2XAm4sglCWbOjdZqta_ZgI&e= > to secure their 2022 Florida Football Three-Game Mini Plans.

GATORS FLEX PASS

Fans can also enjoy Saturdays in the Swamp by purchasing a Gators Flex Pass<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__gators.seasonshare.com_purchase-2Dplan-3FeventCode-3DFB22FLEX&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=5aH4AoXE89RIiCxXbpqy5zEEMqIdTdvo_yNsrke7VpA&e= > to all seven home games for $300. The Gators Flex Pass requires no Gator Boosters contribution, so $300 means $300.

With the Gators Flex Pass, tickets are guaranteed for each game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but seat locations will be assigned randomly during the week leading up to each game based on availability.

A limited number of passes are still available and fans can click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__gators.seasonshare.com_purchase-2Dplan-3FeventCode-3DFB22FLEX&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=5aH4AoXE89RIiCxXbpqy5zEEMqIdTdvo_yNsrke7VpA&e= > to secure their Gators Flex Pass.

2022 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Fans can reserve the best seats for all seven home games with season ticket packages starting at only $380 per ticket, plus a required Booster Contribution <https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_documents_2021_10_28_22FB-5Fmap-5Fseason.pdf&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=VlbFpYWhLGr2iWwQL0aaaTIKzKCBPDfwOqsUq6RC6D4&e= > based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.

Click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2017_1_6_football-2Dseason-2Dtickets.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=VS6NLTzLd3HhN1DoQGSbiUlApa2bVFqeXd0jId1x8hE&e= > to buy season tickets, or fill out this form<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__info.floridagators.com_FB22HQLP-3Futm-5Fsource-3Dfgcom-26utm-5Fmedium-3Dpressrelease-26utm-5Fcampaign-3Dfb22-2Dticket-2Doptions&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=sPMX84lsE_UPyVJpq2zUFXfSzZ_K80VTGgk6frJaQY4&e= > to be contacted by a ticket office representative. UF FACULTY & STAFF SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets are available in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for all full-time staff members with the University of Florida. UF faculty and staff can purchase up to two season tickets without paying the required Gator Booster contribution in sections 2, 4, 6, 61, 63 and 65<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_documents_2021_10_28_22FB-5Fmap-5Fseason.pdf&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=VlbFpYWhLGr2iWwQL0aaaTIKzKCBPDfwOqsUq6RC6D4&e= > based on availability. Contact the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 to secure your season seats. RECENT GRADUATE SEASON TICKETS Recent Grad seating<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2015_12_10_-5Ftickets-5Frecent-5Fgrad-5F.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=yqTVxfIBhje_o0EZNK1l0sFTVHkbzTof_ywo_nrwPAA&e= > is available in The Swamp for UF graduates from 2019-2022. Members of this group can purchase up to three season tickets in section 27 for just $225 per seat. For more information, click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2015_12_10_-5Ftickets-5Frecent-5Fgrad-5F.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=yqTVxfIBhje_o0EZNK1l0sFTVHkbzTof_ywo_nrwPAA&e= > or contact the Gators Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. UF STUDENT SEASON TICKETS 2022 UF student season tickets are also on sale now. UF students can purchase students season tickets for all 7 home football games for just $140. Guest Passes are also available for $380 each. For more information and to buy student season tickets click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2015_12_10_-5Fstudents-5Ffootball-5F.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=M5O0cY21d4oiT8H6MJBElaRCjjvSkhOMOoXir511tk0&e= >. GROUP TICKETS Fans can enjoy an outing in The Swamp with discounted tickets for groups of 15 or more. Those interested in group tickets should order early for the best group seating locations. Contact Davison Frizzell, Group Sales Representative, at (352) 692-6405 or DavisonF@gators.ufl.edu<mailto:DavisonF@gators.ufl.edu> to order group tickets. SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Individual tickets for all seven 2022 home games will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Click here<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2017_7_6_football-2Dsingle-2Dgames.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=edjLVvBuKRI_GrTvSm4b6CcD6YYAayTi-4hWNi0ff2I&e= > to be included in a special pre-sale opportunity earlier in June. For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, visit the Ticket Office on the west side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or fill out this form<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2015_12_10_-5Ftickets-5Ffootball-5F.aspx&d=DwIFAg&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=e6LSeRRR4-hbALqpz2-Ag-xO8uZeENI7ArnZpfk6k3zQD0xRUrhWhv6yRN5IS9-d&s=kDir5urh9E0DPRthfxnN08ltnpOBFjfP2DUr5b6JyHM&e= > to be contacted by a Gators Ticket Office Representative.