Once the dead period wraps up on Jan. 11, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators will welcome a flurry of top-shelf recruits to campus for official visits.

Mark-Antony Richards, Quashon Fuller and Jaren Handy, all four-star prospects on Rivals, will be on campus, while versatile offensive lineman Ira Henry is also scheduled to visit.

On top of this growing list, 6-foot-6, 245-pound Smith Vilbert tells GatorsTerritory that he will also take an official visit to the Swamp that weekend.