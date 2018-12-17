New Jersey DE has Gators in final four, locks in official visit
Once the dead period wraps up on Jan. 11, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators will welcome a flurry of top-shelf recruits to campus for official visits.
Mark-Antony Richards, Quashon Fuller and Jaren Handy, all four-star prospects on Rivals, will be on campus, while versatile offensive lineman Ira Henry is also scheduled to visit.
On top of this growing list, 6-foot-6, 245-pound Smith Vilbert tells GatorsTerritory that he will also take an official visit to the Swamp that weekend.
