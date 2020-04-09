OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access! Bartram Trail High School defensive back and 2020 UF signee Tre'Vez Johnson had a relatively straightforward recruiting process last year. Several Power 5 programs were in pursuit of him leading up to the summer, but Johnson received the green light from Florida after camping at the school in June, which marked his first SEC offer. That was followed by Johnson rewarding the Gators with a commitment just over a week later. Clemson jumped into the mix a month and a half before the start of Early Signing Period, yet Johnson opted to not even make his way up to the school for a visit. Johnson spoke with GatorsTerritory about sticking it out with UF and his bond with the coaches, and even broke down some of the top plays from his senior campaign.

Question: You received an offer from Florida on June 14 and committed to the program on June 22. What kept you on board with Dan Mullen and company?

Johnson: "I said it in a few other interviews — I just felt like I'd get a better opportunity at Florida. I wouldn't say they were the first school to give me a chance, but they let it plan out. I came to a camp and whatever they saw in me, they offered me that day. "I think I fell in love that same day after seeing the campus, after talking with coach Mullen... I would say it was mostly where I felt I was going to get the best opportunity on the field and off. You got to look at the depth chart, you got to look at who's coming and who's leaving. "So, I think it was more of where I fit in the most and where it feels like a family atmosphere and where I'm wanted."

Question: Speaking of that family atmosphere, what is your relationship like with the coaches and how have you been able to build upon it?

Johnson: "It's great. My two position coaches, coach [Torrian] Gray and coach [Ron] English, I love talking to them. It's just like kind of talking to one of your friends. They're real straightforward, they're real and tell you how it is. They help you along the way."

Question: There may have been some nervous UF fans when Clemson offered you in November. What kept you from even making it out there for a visit?

Johnson: "I wanted to enjoy the process a little bit. But at the same time, it's kind of no point in going if I'm not going to decommit. I was 100 percent sold on Florida, so I just kind of felt like... I wanted to visit, but there was no point in going to take a visit when I knew I wasn't going to decommit. "It basically would be a waste of my time besides just going to see the campus and stuff like that."

Question: Switching from your recruiting process to what you produced on the field, let's look at some of your top plays from last season. Walk me through this pick-six against Nease.

Johnson: "At first, we were just in man. I was backside by myself and then the motion came over. It was fourth down, so I knew they were going to try something to the sticks. When the motion came over, I was still in man, but I was kind of reading and playing the quarterback. "He gave me what I wanted because, like I said, I was playing the sticks. When the two-receiver came over, he ran a route pattern to the flats and I just broke on the ball. The quarterback threw it before he even turned around. Made sure I didn't drop it."

Question: That's impressive, but so is the fact that you turned it into a touchdown. What's your top 40-yard dash time?

Johnson: "The fastest one I've ran is a 4.41."

Question: Let's take a look at another interception you had last season, which was also against Nease. What were you seeing initially and how did you come up with the pick?

Johnson: "Here, we were still in man, kind of. I was reading No. 2 and No. 2 didn't come out; he came up the field. So, I ended up being straight man on one and I got my eyes back on the quarterback. The quarterback kind of just threw the ball up hoping for a play by his receiver, and I just went up and took it from him."

Question: What really stands out about your game, in my opinion, is your anticipation. Before the QB wound up for the throw, you were sprinting back to make a play. Where did you learn to develop those football instincts?