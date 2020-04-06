OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming college football season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Even in the midst of this global pandemic, several incoming players for Florida's football team are set to enroll at UF, in one way or the other, in the coming months.

One of those people is Ja'Quavion Fraziars, who made things official with Dan Mullen's program in December but elected not to enroll early so he can play in his final baseball season.

GatorsTerritory caught up with Fraziars to discuss what he's doing now, go over some of his top plays over the past year and highlight what he brings to the table.