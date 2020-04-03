OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The past few weeks have presented several pieces of good news for IMG Academy prospect Walter Nolen.

Since the beginning of March, Nolen added to his already stellar resume by reeling in offers from Florida, Miami, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the sophomore defensive tackle was tabbed as a five-star in the first Rivals rankings reveal of the 2022 cycle.

Nolen spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to Dan Mullen's program giving him the green light, his conversation with Todd Grantham and much more.

"I was shocked," Nolen said of receiving an offer from UF. "I was shocked, but I felt like I knew I would get it at some point. I didn't think I would get it this early."