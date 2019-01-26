Newly-offered 2020 DB has family ties to UF's football program
Rangy defensive back Jahquez Robinson removed himself from N.C. State's recruiting class roughly two months ago, and now additional schools are starting to jump into the mix with offers of their own, including Florida.
Dan Mullen and Torrian Gray, the newly-hired cornerbacks coach in Gainesville, made a pit stop at Jacksonville Sandalwood on Thursday and then an offer was extended shortly after.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Robinson, a three star prospect on Rivals, is also cousins with former Florida offensive lineman, Kavaris Harkless.
