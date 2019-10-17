News More News
Newly-offered 2021 OL already having discussions about visiting the Swamp

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Florida is unable to host recruits for three consecutive weekends, but that doesn't mean Dan Mullen's staff isn't putting in the overtime in regards to strengthening their standing with multiple recruits.

Weekly conversations continue to take place with the likes of Xzavier Henderson, Marcus Dumervil and Timothy Smith, but several additional prospects were recently elevated on the big board as well.

One of those recent offerees is Garrett Dellinger, a 2021 offensive lineman from Clarkston (Mich.) High School. However, Dellinger wasn't the only Clarkson Wolf to net an offer from the Gators, as Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler now has the opportunity to relocate to Gainesville as well.

