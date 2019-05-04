The Gators have dipped into Utah on multiple occasions under Dan Mullen's guidance, with one of the state's premier sophomores earning an offer this past week.

Meet Kingsley Suamataia, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle who boasts offers from the likes of Alabama, USC, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Oregon, and now Florida.

A product of Orem High School, Suamataia also hails from the same hometown as 2019 UF women's basketball signee, Lavender Briggs.