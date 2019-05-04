Newly-offered 2021 OT planning June visit to the Swamp
The Gators have dipped into Utah on multiple occasions under Dan Mullen's guidance, with one of the state's premier sophomores earning an offer this past week.
Meet Kingsley Suamataia, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle who boasts offers from the likes of Alabama, USC, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Oregon, and now Florida.
A product of Orem High School, Suamataia also hails from the same hometown as 2019 UF women's basketball signee, Lavender Briggs.
