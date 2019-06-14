A flurry of prospects poured into Gainesville on Friday and laced up the cleats for 7-on-7 action or to participate in position group drills.

Several of the camp’s participants walked away from the school in possession of an offer from the Gators, including Jacksonville (Fla.) recruit Tre’Vez Johnson.

Johnson, an incoming senior out of Bartram Trail High School, was all smiles after being rewarded with the first SEC offer of his recruitment.