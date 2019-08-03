Loganville (Ga.) Grayson manufactures highly-touted prospects on a yearly basis, and given the proximity, it's no surprise Florida is one of the schools in frequent communication with the program as well.

Multiple prospects on Grayson's roster are already armed with UF offers, including defensive end Victoine Brown, and now Dan Mullen's staff has taken that exact step with Noah Collins as well.

Collins, a 6-foot-4, 218-pound defender in the 2021 class, was informed of his latest SEC opportunity after speaking with defensive line coach David Turner on Wednesday.