Newly-offered defender from Miami wastes no time scheduling UF visit
Miami-based defensive end Elijah Roberts was rewarded with an offer from the University of Florida not even 24 hours ago, and already has an unofficial visit scheduled as well.
Roberts, the nation's 26th-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals, is a former Miami commit who owns additional offers from Florida State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State among others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news