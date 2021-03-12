** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Fresh off a Gators offer and virtual visit, Oklahoma's Chris McClellan is now taking it a step further after securing an official visit with Dan Mullen's staff.

McClellan, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from Owasso (OK) High, possesses additional offers from Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Washington, Louisville, Illinois, Baylor, Minnesota and TCU among others.

