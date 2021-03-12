Newly-offered DL locks in official visit date with Florida
** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
Fresh off a Gators offer and virtual visit, Oklahoma's Chris McClellan is now taking it a step further after securing an official visit with Dan Mullen's staff.
McClellan, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from Owasso (OK) High, possesses additional offers from Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Washington, Louisville, Illinois, Baylor, Minnesota and TCU among others.
OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news