Will the University of Florida strike again at Buford (Ga.) High?

Dan Mullen's program previously dipped into the Peach State program to sign offensive lineman Riley Simonds and now hopes to have similar success with one of the school's headliners in the 2022 class as well.

Isaiah Bond, a three-star cornerback on Rivals, was offered by the Gators on Friday afternoon following a conversation with multiple coaches in Gainesville; however, it's at wide receiver where UF envisions him making a splash on the collegiate scene.

Bond, who recently posted a 10.5 in the 100-meter dash, says wide receiver is the position he is leaning toward playing on the next level as well.